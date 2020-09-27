Down double digits to the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter, the Chicago Bears finally decided to make a change under center. After the Falcons extended their lead to 16 thanks to a field goal that came after a Mitchell Trubisky interception, Matt Nagy made the decision to replace the former No. 2 overall pick with Nick Foles.

Trubisky completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Falcons before he was benched. The Bears had converted just one of seven third downs during the contest, and Nagy finally decided to pull the trigger on a quarterback change. Trubisky threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns during a comeback victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, but faltered the following Sunday, as he threw for just 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the New York Giants. The Bears entered this week undefeated, but the offense hasn't exactly been explosive.

Chicago averaged 333.5 yards per game during the first two weeks -- which ranks No. 22 in the league. They also have scored just 44 total points, which is tied for No. 22 in the league.

Nagy said this offseason that he wanted to draw out this quarterback battle as long as he could, and also claimed he wouldn't be glued to the starter if he faltered during the regular season. The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback now has a chance to prove he's a legitimate starter in this league, and will get an opportunity to mount a comeback against a team that allowed a 20-point comeback last week.