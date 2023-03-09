Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the entire NFL world concerned following his concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals as well as his absence in the final three games of the 2022 season thanks to another concussion sustained on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers. Both incidents have called into question the safety of Tagovailoa continuing to play football.

So much so that his collegiate head coach, Alabama's Nick Saban, addressed the issue on Wednesday. Saban has famously said in the past that he doesn't have time to watch his former players perform in the NFL on Sunday's because he is buried in work to prepare for the next Crimson Tide football game. For Saban to bring up Tagovailoa's struggles likely means it's a significant deal to the legendary head coach.

"I hate it that he's having these issues and problems," Saban said on Stephen A. Smith's "Know Mercy" podcast. "I would trust the medical staff to make the right choices and decisions for his safety, his future. I'd love to see him continue to be able to play and have success, but I don't want him to put himself at risk either. I think any time that guys start having multiple concussions, it's a cause for concern. But again, I think that's got to be sort of, 'How concerning is it?' is a medical question that needs to be answered by some people who are experts in that field."

Tagovailoa has missed eight games across the last two NFL seasons, and his Alabama career ended early because of a hip injury against Mississippi State in November 2019.

"He struggled here a little bit with some injuries – a couple of ankle injuries, obviously the hip injury that he worked hard to overcome," Saban said. "I love Tua. He's a great person. I love to tell the story, if you ask Tua, 'How you doing today?' the only player I've ever coached that would say, 'Great, coach. Thanks for asking.'"

Tagovailoa had the best year of his professional career in 2022 under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, leading the NFL in passer rating (105.5) and yards per pass attempt (8.9). In an attempt to limit the concussions, Tagovailoa is taking up martial arts training this offseason with the goal of falling in a safer way. Naturally, his injury history has given the Dolphins pause when assessing whether or not to pick up his fully guaranteed, fifth-year option. The deadline to do so is May 1.

"I can't lie and say no," Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said this offseason when asked how Tagovailoa's health affects future contract decisions. "But it's not something that is going to make us afraid to do something long term with him. The one thing he's had -- he's been banged up, but he always comes back and bounces back and plays hard and performs, so [we're] excited for his future. Excited [from] watching him do all the work he's been doing in the offseason right now to prepare for 2023, and he's very excited to get back on the field with his teammates."