The NFL hardly goes a day without battling some kind of COVID-19-related issue at this point in the 2020 season, but at least one anticipated matchup of Week 6 appears to be safe, at least for now. A day after star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home with an illness and speculation arose regarding potential infections within the locker room, Beckham and the rest of the organization have tested negative for COVID-19, according to NFL Network, keeping Cleveland on track to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Browns facilities remain fully open, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Friday, after all players, staff and team personnel cleared the latest round of COVID testing. The team is scheduled to play Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It's worth noting, however, that the Indianapolis Colts completely shuttered their own practice facilities on Friday after learning that multiple individuals insider their building tested positive for the virus. Indy's Week 6 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals remains on the schedule as the team reconfirms test results, but the Browns would be a team to monitor in the event the Colts' positive cases are verified, considering Cleveland played the Colts in Week 5.

The Steelers, on the other hand, have not had any of their own COVID-19 issues, save for having a previous matchup with the Tennessee Titans postponed as a result of Tennessee's outbreak.