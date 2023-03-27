Not only is he open to it, but Giants president John Mara said he is in favor of Big Blue re-signing former New York receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler during his five years with the Giants, has remained unsigned since he suffered a knee injury during Super Bowl LVI last February.

Speaking from the NFL owners meetings, Mara said the team has not closed the door on re-signing the 30-year-old receiver and would be in favor of a reunion if general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can make it work (h/t Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News).

Mara is likely alluding to the Giants' salary cap and how Beckham would fit into New York's offense. They Giants currently have just over $4 million in cap space, so they would surely have to clear up a little more space if they decided to sign Beckham, whose projected market value is currently four years with an average annual salary of $12.74 million, according to Spotrac. It's doubtful, however, that Beckham would receive that type of contract given the fact that he hasn't played since he injured his knee since the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

The Giants' receiving corps is currently led by Parris Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. While that is a deep group, the Giants would certainly benefit by adding a proven veteran such as Beckham, who has five career 1,000 receiving seasons under his belt. No current receiver on the Giants' roster has ever posted a 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

While he won a Super Bowl with the Rams and was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Browns, Beckham's best seasons were with the Giants. A Pro Bowler during his first three seasons with the Giants, Beckham's time in New York also included being named Offensive Rookie of the Year after he led the NFL in average receiving yards per game in 2014. He caught 35 touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Giants while serving as Eli Manning's No. 1 receiver.

Beckham could make similar magic in New York with Daniel Jones, who is staying in the Big Apple after he signed a multi-year extension earlier this offseason. Beckham would also join forces with running back Saquon Barkley, who was franchise tagged earlier this month. Mara said Monday that he is hoping Barkley remains a Giant for the remainder of his career.