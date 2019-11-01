Packers at Chargers prediction: How to watch, stream Aaron Rodgers in L.A. on CBS, CBS All Access
Everything you need to know to catch this cross-conference clash on Sunday afternoon
Few teams have as much momentum as the Green Bay Packers entering Week 9, but Matt LaFleur's NFC North contenders will also be up against a desperate Los Angeles Chargers team on the road, with L.A. fresh off a nail-biting victory to stay alive in the AFC West.
Before we reveal, however, why no amount of desperation is likely to lift the Chargers over the Packers, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
The Packers (7-1) are easily one of the top teams in the NFC halfway through the year, and their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is playing at an MVP pace. LaFleur's offense opened the year with some question marks, but Green Bay has flashed dominance even with a banged-up and inconsistent receiving corps, which has most notably missed Davante Adams for weeks. Their defense has consistently surrendered more than 20 points per game after a hot start, but all in all, particularly with Rodgers turning in some incredible performances, they can't be taken lightly.
The Chargers (3-5) came into 2019 with similar, if not greater, expectations, but they've been done in by just about every problem in the book. Injuries racked their depth even before the season opener, but they haven't been the only thing to blame. Philip Rivers hasn't been able to light much of a fire under their offense, which got big plays from Austin Ekeler early in the year but is still trying to incorporate Melvin Gordon smoothly and has managed just 19.6 points per game. Whether it's untimely play calls or goal-line fumbles, they've mostly specialized in finding ways to lose.
Prediction
The Chargers are coming off an emotional high following their one-point win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, and they'll be at home, but the latter factor isn't really a factor at all in their case. Might L.A. be able to exploit some holes we've seen in Green Bay's run defense? Sure, especially if they can finally get Gordon into a rhythm early and also feed Ekeler, especially as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
This one just shouldn't pose too much of a problem for the Packers. Adams might be back, but even if he isn't, Rodgers has hit his stride -- which, in case you're new to this whole NFL thing, usually means bad things for whichever team he's playing. Even if things are close early, this feels like a prime spot for a comfortable victory for the Pack.
Pick: Packers 28, Chargers 17
Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 9, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.
-
