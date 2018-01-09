Packers' Clay Matthews reportedly had 'cleanup procedure' on his knee

Aaron Rodgers is not the only Green Bay Packers star that had an injury this season that required surgery to fix.

Per a source, Packers LB Clay Matthews underwent knee scope shortly after the season. https://t.co/yFGlo5jjZe — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 9, 2018

According to a report from ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Clay Matthews had a "cleanup procedure" on his knee shortly after the end of the Packers' season. Matthews missed two games during the 2017 season, but neither was due to a knee injury designation. He missed one game with a groin issue and another due to a hamstring issue.

Matthews has been durable, for the most part, during his nine-year NFL career, but he has missed six games over the last two years. He missed 11 total games during the first seven years of his career.

Matthews, who will turn 32 this offseason, is headed into the final year of his contract. He is still an excellent player but has not been quite Pro Bowl-caliber over the last two seasons. He had previously made the Pro Bowl during every season where he played 12 games or more.

The Packers can save $11,368,750 against the cap by cutting ties with Matthews this offseason, and it's possible new general manager Brian Gutekunst either decides to go that route or attempts to get Matthews to restructure his deal in order to lower his cap hit to a number that is more in line with his current production.