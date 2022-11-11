The Green Bay Packers have struggled a lot more this season than in recent history. They're 3-6, on a five-game losing streak and things are only seeming to get worse for them.

The hits keep coming defensively with injuries and now it looks like cornerback Eric Stokes will likely be lost for the season, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Stokes, who suffered knee and ankle injuries last week against the Detroit Lions, isn't on injured reserve as of Friday, but it wouldn't be surprising if that move comes soon.

"It is what it is," Stokes said Wednesday. "That's what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself."

Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas will likely be the two main cornerbacks in the role going forward.

Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, finished with 26 tackles in nine games this season, though did not register a pass breakup or interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Stokes was targeted 25 times this season, allowing 21 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Rashan Gary also suffered a season-ending injury against Detroit last week. The star edge rusher tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve. Gary had 32 tackles, six sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery before being sidelined.

The Packers will look to snap their losing streak against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys this week. This is Green Bay's first five-game losing streak since 2008. Aaron Rodgers and Co. lost to the Lions, Bills, Commanders, Jets and Giants.