The Green Bay Packers continue to be the center of attention in the NFL world, as the front office is in the midst of a disagreement with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is orchestrating a holdout. He wants a trade, but naturally, the Packers have no desire to trade the NFL's reigning MVP. Rodgers has even reportedly threatened retirement unless the situation is repaired "to his liking." Mandatory minicamp began this week, and without Rodgers there, former first-round pick Jordan Love has been getting plenty of run.

Like many young quarterbacks making the jump to the next level, Love has had good days and bad days on the practice field. On Tuesday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Love struggled with accuracy, and completed 12 of 23 passes to go along with a failed two-minute drill. Wednesday was entirely different, however, as Love started to show flashes of why he was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to Demovsky, Love went through an incredible stretch which turned heads on the practice field. He hit running back A.J. Dillon on a wheel route for 30 yards, took advantage of a free play by connecting with Allen Lazard on a 45-yard gain, found Juwann Winfree on a deep corner route for 30 yards and hit Aaron Jones deep down the sideline for another 30-yard gain. It was such an impressive stretch that Packers tight end coach Justin Outten began fanning Love as if he were on fire. Love then led a drill-winning two-minute drive by hitting Lazard for an eight-yard score.

Love was not active for a single game in his rookie season. During three years at Utah State, Love completed 61.2% of his passes for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 403 yards and nine touchdowns in 38 career games. If Rodgers is traded or retires, it could be Love who leads Green Bay's offense onto the field in Week 1. When asked on Wednesday if he's ready to step up and become the starter, he responded in a confident manner.

"100 percent," Love responded. "Obviously this is a time where I'm getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a regular circumstance. I'm going to take it day by day ... but yeah. That's what I'm here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I'll definitely be ready Week 1."