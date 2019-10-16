Packers left tackle admits he lobbied ref to throw flag on Lions, appears to have committed penalty himself

The award for most controversial win of Week 6 definitely goes to the Green Bay Packers, who pulled out a victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday on a night where the officiating crew seemed to forget the rules of football.

During Green Bay's 23-22 win, there were several questionable calls in the game that went against Detroit, with the two biggest ones coming late in the fourth quarter when Lions' pass rusher Trey Flowers was called for illegal hands to the face on two separate plays. The penalties were somewhat surprising when you consider the fact that Flowers had never been flagged for illegal hands to the face in his entire career.

Of course, one person on the field who probably wasn't surprised to see Flowers get flagged was David Bakhtiari, and that's because the Packers left tackle actually lobbied the officiating crew to start penalizing Flowers late in the game.

After the win, Bakhtiari admitted that he had a talk with officials about Flowers illegal style of play.

"I went over to the ref," Bakhtiari said, via Green Bay Press-Gazette. "I said, 'Hey, are we not calling hands to the face again? Because the past three plays, I've been staring at the sky.' And he's like, you know, he's not looking at my side, but I at least made him aware."

According to Bakhtiari, Flowers should have been penalized multiple times in the game.

"I can definitely tell you, for a good portion of the game, I was getting my throat punched in, and I was looking up at the sky a fair amount," Bakhtiari said. "If you think about it, if your hand is in my throat, you're probably hitting my facemask, which is pushing my head up in the sky."

Whatever Bakhtiari said to the refs apparently worked, because Flowers was penalized twice in the fourth quarter, with both penalties coming on key third down plays. In both instances, the Packers were awarded an automatic first down, and they ended scoring on both drives that Flowers was penalized.

Before Bakhtiari pleaded with the refs, Flowers hadn't been penalized in the game, and the Lions' pass rusher has insisted that nothing changed about the way he was playing that would have warranted a flag.

Although referee Clete Blakeman insisted that his crew got the call right, the NFL didn't fully agree with that assessment when the subject came on Tuesday. During an interview at the Fall League Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, an NFL executive admitted that the second call against Flowers should have never happened.

For the NFL, the worst part of these controversial calls isn't that they were botched, it's how badly they were botched. Not only did Flowers get flagged for a phantom penalty, but if anyone should have been called for illegal hands to the face in the fourth quarter, it probably should have been Bakhtiari. On the two plays were Flowers was penalized, replays from the game clearly show that it was Bakhtiari who had his hands on Flowers' facemask.

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

The fact that the officials threw a flag on Flowers on a play where they probably could've penalized Bakhtiari only makes the league look worse.

