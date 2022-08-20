Jordan Love certainly showed the progress the Green Bay Packers wanted from the first preseason game to the second, using the deep ball to give Green Bay optimism in a post-Aaron Rodgers world. Love was accurate on his deep passes that didn't reflect his overall performance in the box score.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur liked what he saw from the former first-round pick, saying he's "light years ahead" of where he was last year.

"I think the game has slowed down for him," LaFleur said after Friday's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints (via ESPN). "I see a much more decisive player. I think that's going to lead to a much more effective player."

Jordan Love GB • QB • 10 CMP% 58.1 YDs 411 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

Love finished 12 of 24 for 113 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, yet his performance was highlighted by several drops that affected his night. Love threw a deep pass to seventh-round rookie Samori Toure that wasn't a completion, and fourth-round rookie Romeo Doubs also misread a pass that led to a drop. LaFleur admitted Toure's ball needed to be caught.

The Packers are liking what they're seeing from Love, throwing accurate deep passes and showcasing his arm strength. The five drops certainly affected Love's performance -- as was the case in his three-interception game last week -- yet the Packers have seen enough to be confident in Love if he had to play this year.