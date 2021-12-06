On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they had placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's the third quarterback the Packers have placed on the new reserve list this year, as Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert had stints on it earlier this season.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Love is vaccinated, so this means that he tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Love can return to the fold if he registers two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic, so his status for Sunday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears is not decided yet.

Love has played in just two games this season, including his first career start -- which came against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. In the 13-7 loss, the former No. 26 overall pick completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Love was thrust into the starting lineup because Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. It was a development that led to an investigation from the NFL which resulted in a fine of $300,000 for the Packers for COVID protocol violations while Rodgers was fined $14,650.

If Love is not cleared in time for "Sunday Night Football," expect Benkert to receive the bump up from practice squad to active roster.