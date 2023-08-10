Training camp scuffles aren't unusual, but they got a little too serious for the Packers' liking on Wednesday. After some provocation during 11-on-11 drills at a joint practice with the Bengals, All-Pro offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins found himself in two different fights, resulting in Green Bay escorting the veteran guard off the field.

Jenkins, who last December signed a $68 million extension, was pushed to the ground by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt during a run by Aaron Jones, according to ESPN, and retaliated by engaging Pratt after the play. Both sides -- the Packers' offense and Bengals' defense -- then came together in an extended confrontation, with Jenkins stepping aside until the next 11-on-11 period.

During the next period, per Rob Demovsky, Jenkins targeted Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and appeared to shove or punch at the veteran. A Packers staff member then took the lineman off the field and out of practice for the remainder of the day.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari told reporters afterward that Jenkins was "totally ... in the right the first time" and downplayed the second incident to emotions running high at practice. He added that Jenkins would "never do it in (a) game."

The Bengals, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the fights. Pratt, who seemingly started the scuffle, said it was "nothing personal, just football." But Reader was explicitly personal, per ESPN, saying Jenkins is "just a guy" who doesn't warrant the headlines he'll get.

"I don't know that guy," Reader said. "No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him, but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don't make you nobody."