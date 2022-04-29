Despite trading Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers' top target, this offseason, the Packers did not leave Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft with a new wide receiver (here's how Rodgers responded). They did, however, add a pair of highly rated Georgia prospects to their defense in linebacker Quay Walker, picked 22nd overall, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who went 28th.

Here are three things to know about the Packers' 2022 first-round draft picks (check out our tracker of all the picks, with grades, here), plus a scouting report for Walker:

Two of five Bulldogs

Five different Georgia products came off the board on the first night of the 2022 draft, so one thing is for sure: the Packers' newest players hail from a triumphant defensive program -- the same one that produced Travon Walker (No. 1), Jordan Davis (No. 13) and Lewis Cine (No. 32). Quay Walker was arguably less of an expected Day One target as opposed to Wyatt, who had drawn similar marks as Travon Walker, his fellow starting D-linemen, early in the pre-draft process. But CBS Sports' Pete Prisco identified Walker as a perfect complement to De'Vondre Campbell in Green Bay's linebacker corps.

Walker brings big-game experience

The Packers want to win now, and there's reason to believe Walker will be an immediate contributor alongside Campbell. He leaves Georgia having started 52 games over four seasons, serving multiple roles at linebacker. He's also played in big spots, notably logging career-best numbers for the Bulldogs' national title team, including 25 quarterback hits. Expect to see him on the field for Green Bay's "D," with a prominent role, in Week 1.

Wyatt was a combine star

Despite his teammate, Travon Walker, going 27 spots ahead of him to kick off the draft, Wyatt was arguably just as impressive at this year's scouting combine, posting the fastest 40-yard dash for any defensive lineman (4.77) despite his big frame. Wyatt "ate up a lot of blocks" for his ex-Georgia and new Packers teammate Quay Walker in college, the latter told reporters Thursday night, and he figures to see an early role as a run-stuffing specialist at the heart of Green Bay's trenches.

Quay Walker scouting report

Rating: 80.10 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jamie Collins

Strengths: Tall, decently athletic run-stopping specialist. Impressive linearly for someone his size. Occasionally steps through contact. Has the size/speed to run with tight ends.

Weaknesses: Range is solid, not spectacular. Movements are clunky/awkward because of his long legs. Doesn't stack-and-shed as well as his stature would indicate. Should be a missile as a blitzer but not overly effective in that area. Wasn't a big-time producer as a blitzer, and his short-area quicks give him a lower ceiling as a coverage linebacker.

Accolades: