Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill set the internet ablaze this past Sunday when he was seen drinking a small bottle of liquid on the sideline during the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Hill was listed on the injury report with a hamstring issue in the week leading up to the important matchup, and the drink was to help with cramping.

Pickle juice apparently has the ability to fight off cramps, and Hill was taking advantage of the drink while getting worked on by trainers right after he recorded touchdown No. 15 in the first half, which tied the Chiefs' single-season franchise record for a wide receiver.

Check it out Hill drinking pickle juice, here:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed it was pickle juice during his weekly interview on "The Drive" on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, and said he had even tried it before to help keep cramping at bay.

"That was the ol' pickle juice, man," said Mahomes, via Radio.com. "You know, he was cramping up a little bit, so you gotta give him the pickle juice to get him back to 'The Cheetah,' you know what I mean?

"I've drank it since high school, actually, so it's like a little shot. Just got to knock it to the head and not try to taste it as much as possible."

Whatever is in that pickle juice apparently worked, as Hill caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the 32-29 victory.