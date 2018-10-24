Patrick Peterson finally breaks silence, responds to reports he wants Cardinals to trade him

After sitting down and having a talk with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, it appears that Patrick Peterson no longer wants to be traded.

The All-Pro cornerback, who's been noticeably quiet over the past few days, finally broke his silence on Wednesday by releasing a statement.

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," Peterson wrote. "But my energy is 100 percent focused on being part of the solution and helping us turn this around."

The most notable thing from Peterson's statement is probably the fact that he said he wants to remain in Arizona for "years to come."

"I've never shied away from a challenge before and I'm not starting now," Peterson wrote. "I have always given my all to the Cardinals organization, my teammates and fans. That is what I intend to do for the years to come. I am an Arizona Cardinal, and my focus is on this week's game."

The drama around Peterson started this month when CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that a trade could happen. The trade rumors reached a fever pitch this week when La Canfora and multiple other outlets reported that Peterson was unhappy in Arizona and was hoping to get dealt before the NFL's trade deadline on Oct. 30.

Peterson didn't deny any of those things in his statement and even admitted to being frustrated with the 1-6 Cardinals, so it's probably safe to say that, at one point, he was definitely hoping to get traded. However, it appears that he has now changed his mind after meeting with Bidwill. According to ESPN.com, that meeting lasted for 30 minutes on Tuesday and Bidwill gave Peterson "assurances about winning."

If the Cardinals really wanted to win, you'd think they would be open to trading Peterson so they could stockpile draft picks and build around Josh Rosen. Instead, it appears their plan is to keep Peterson on a team that's definitely going nowhere in 2018. Peterson is under contract through the 2020 season.

Although there's still a chance that Peterson could be traded, that now seems unlikely. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and Bidwill have both been adamant that the team has no plans to deal Peterson before the Oct. 30 deadline.

