The eyes of the NFL world are set on New England, as it's possible the Patriots could part ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick one way or another. After a 4-13 season that ended with Belichick tying the NFL record for most losses taken by a head coach, anything is possible. That includes Belichick returning for his 25th season.

It's not a foregone conclusion that Belichick will be coaching elsewhere in 2024. The 71-year-old will meet with team owner Robert Kraft this week to discuss the future. If Belichick does remain with the Patriots, it's clear that changes need to be made. One change could include bringing back a familiar face.

According to The Athletic, Josh McDaniels is considered a candidate to return to New England if Belichick remains as head coach. McDaniels, who spent the past one-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, was fired earlier this year after a 3-5 start.

The Patriots offense has struggled since McDaniels took the job in Vegas. New England has ranked in the bottom seven in yards of total offense per game in each of the last two seasons, and was tied in having the worst scoring offense in the league this year (13.9 points per game). The Patriots finished in last place in the AFC East for the first time since 2000, which snapped the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

There's plenty to be figured out in New England, but if Belichick and Kraft avoid divorce, keep an eye on McDaniels.