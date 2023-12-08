Ezekiel Elliott should play in Pittsburgh more often. As a rookie, Elliott tallied 209 total yards and three touchdowns -- including the game-winning score -- in a Cowboys win over the Steelers. On Thursday night, Elliott turned back the clock while amassing 140 total yards and a score while helping power New England to a 21-18 win over Pittsburgh.

Still only 28, Elliott showed that he still has plenty of tread left on the tires after playing an instrumental role in the Patriots snapping their five-game losing streak.

"We needed this a lot man," a smiling Elliott said during his postgame interview with NFL Media. "We definitely needed this. It's been a minute since we got a win, been a minute since we knew how this felt, and so it's great for these guys to come out here and get this win."

Elliott received an increased workload Thursday night with Rhamondre Stevenson inactive. He responded by gaining a hard-earned 68 yards on 22 carries and also catching seven passes for 72 yards that included an 11-yard touchdown catch on the game's opening series.

"I feel good," Elliott said. "I feel really good. I'm glad I'm able to show you guys I've still got it."

Along with his production, Elliott made a heads-up play late in the third quarter with New England protecting a 21-10 lead. He made a touchdown saving tackle after Mykal Walker picked off Bailey Zappe deep in Patriots territory. New England's defense parlayed the tackle into a turnover on downs.

"Just got to go make that play," Elliott said of the tackle. "I know what type of defense we have. Those guys are tough, man. I knew that they were going to do a good job at least holding them to three, and they ended up turning it over on downs. Kudos to the defense, appreciate those guys."

While he may not be producing the way he did during his prime years with the Cowboys, Thursday night showed that Elliott is still capable of making a big impact on a game. The win also showed his and his teammates' resolve in what has otherwise been a tough season for New England.