A day after the Patriots reopened their facility after shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns, they've taken a step in the wrong direction. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has confirmed New England had one new positive test on Sunday morning, making it four total positive tests over the last eight days. Gillette Stadium is now shut down while further testing is conducted.

New England's Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos was originally scheduled to kick off on Sunday afternoon, but due to Stephon Gilmore testing positive earlier this week, the league decided to push the game to Monday. Now, the game is being completely scrapped for Monday as the league announced Sunday morning that it has been postponed.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Patriots-Broncos will be moved to next Sunday. New England was originally set to have a bye in Week 6 while the Broncos were set to face the Dolphins. That game between Denver and Miami for Week 6 is now being rescheduled, per Schefter. The Broncos bye was originally set for Week 8 but has now been shifted to Week 5 along with the Patriots.

"One thing that we've learned this year repeatedly has been we have to be ready to adjust and adapt to changes and modifications in the way we do things and in some cases decisions that really come down to a very short amount of time that we have to be ready to adjust to," Bill Belichick told reporters on Saturday.

Cam Newton was the first member of the Patriots to contract the coronavirus prior to New England's Week 4 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was also pushed from Sunday to Monday. Along with Newton and Gilmore, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was the other Patriots player to test positive prior to this latest spat with COVID-19.