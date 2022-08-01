DeVante Parker arrived in New England in April when he was traded from the Miami Dolphins and his impact is already being seen on the Patriots offense. Media members and fans are not the only one who have taken notice of the former first round pick at training camp; his teammates are also commenting on how he is benefiting the team.

"Big body, can make a lot of plays, contested catches. It's always nice to add a guy like that and take a little pressure off everybody else," tight end Hunter Henry said about Parker, via ESPN.

Parker is making heads up plays, along with real-time adjustments as needed to make the catch. He seems to be enjoying time with his new quarterback Mac Jones and they already have chemistry.

"Mac sees where the defender is. He puts it in a great spot and I'm able to come down to it," Parker said.

The Patriots were in need of a solid pass catcher and it is looking like Parker can fill that role.

New England did not see the success it was hoping for from former first-round pick N'Keal Harry, who the team hoped would be an offensive star. He was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Parker was drafted by the Dolphins in 2015 and since then he has recorded 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns.