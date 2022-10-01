When the New England Patriots take the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, they will be without not just their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, but also their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. New England announced on Saturday that Meyers has been downgraded to out for the Week 4 game.

Meyers, who is dealing with a knee injury, also missed the Patriots' Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. He was limited throughout the week in practice, indicating there was potentially hope for him to play this weekend. Instead, he will miss his second consecutive contest.

In Meyers' absence, DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor were atop New England's pecking order at wide receiver. Lil'Jordan Humphrey played ahead of Kendrick Bourne as the primary option for the No. 3 receiver.

With Brian Hoyer under center, it's likely that the Pats will lean more on their running back duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson -- or at least attempt to. The Packers are heavily favored to beat New England, and it seems likely that the Patriots will be in catch-up mode for much of the afternoon. If that's the case, and if Hoyer is working with an under-manned receiver corps, it's tough to see them generating enough offense to stage a comeback.