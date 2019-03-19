Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal that would require him to admit he would've been found guilty

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who is facing charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, has a deal on the table that would result in the charges against him being dropped. But if he takes the offer, he'll also have to admit that he would've been found guilty if the case had gone to trial.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed with The Palm Beach State Attorney's Office by the Associated Press on Tuesday, Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution have been offered the following deal: admit they would've been found guilty, do 100 hours of community service, complete a class on the dangers of prostitution, and pay $5,000 per count in exchange for the charges being dropped, spokesman Mike Edmondon told the AP.

So, why wouldn't Kraft accept the deal? ESPN's Michele Steele provided one reason why he would reject it: If Kraft takes the offer and in the process, he essentially admits guilt, he might make it easier for the NFL to discipline him under the personal conduct policy.

If Kraft accepts this deal, the NFL would then have bargaining power on him to then punish him under the personal conduct policy. For that reason alone, he might choose to fight the charges.

While the offer was described by the AP as a "standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders," the WSJ noted that the condition that would require Kraft to essentially admit guilt is unusual.

The offer involves a condition that the defendants agree that if the case went to trial, the state would be able to prove their guilt.

Kraft, who has been charged with two counts, has denied that he "engaged in any illegal activity." The charges that Kraft is facing each carry a maximum jail sentence of one year, according to the Boston Globe, although the State Attorney has said that first-time offenders aren't likely to get maximum jail time.

According to a probable cause affidavit that was released on Feb. 25, Kraft is accused of visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida on Jan. 19 and 20 (the day the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which Kraft attended), where he allegedly received manual and oral sex from women in exchange for money. According to the documents, police identified him in addition to capturing the sex acts on video surveillance.

Kraft, 77, has owned the Patriots since 1994. Under his ownership, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls.