Robert Kraft officially charged, allegedly solicited prostitution the day of AFC Championship Game

In a development that has been expected ever since news of his alleged involvement in a prostitution sting broke on Friday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. In a development that was not at all expected, one of the two occasions that Kraft is accused of soliciting prostitution at a spa in Jupiter, Florida that has possible ties to human trafficking came on the same day the Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

On Monday, Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced the charges that Kraft is facing, which carry a maximum jail sentence of one year, 100 hours of community service, a $5,000 fine, and attending a class on the effects of human trafficking, according to the Boston Globe. His scheduled court date is April 24, but Kraft himself does not have to appear in court. His lawyer can appear on his behalf.

"First time offenders very unlikely to get significant jail time," State Attorney — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) February 25, 2019

Kraft, who denied the allegations on Friday, is one of 25 men charged in the case.

"This isn't about lonely old men and a victimless crime," Aronberg said, per the Boston Globe. "This is about enabling a network of criminals to traffic women into our country for forced labor and sex."

In addition to the Aronberg's press conference, a probable cause affidavit was released. The document goes into detail about Kraft's alleged visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and 20.

At roughly 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, the day before the AFC Championship Game, Kraft is accused of visiting the spa, where video surveillance captured at least one woman performing a sex act on him, although two women in total were in the room with him, according to the Boston Globe. According to the documents, Kraft paid in cash and left in his Bentley. Law enforcement then pulled him over and "positively identified" him.

The next morning, Kraft allegedly entered the spa at 10:59 a.m. According to the document, surveillance video shows Kraft receiving manual and oral sex from a female, paying her $100 and another unidentifiable bill, and leaving the spa at roughly 11:13 a.m.

Later that day, at 6:40 p.m. ET, the Patriots played the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC title game, which Kraft attended.

The Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime to book their third-straight trip to the Super Bowl, where they would vanquish the Rams to capture their sixth championship under Kraft's ownership. Kraft, 77, purchased the team in 1994.

In addition to facing possible punishment under the law, Kraft might also be disciplined by the NFL.

"Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy," the league said in a statement on Monday. "We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts."