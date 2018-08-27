Patriots solidify offensive line, reportedly give Shaq Mason $50 million extension

Since playing their last meaningful game, the Patriots have lost left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants in free agency and rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to a torn Achilles. In danger of losing starting right guard Shaq Mason in free agency after the season, the Patriots finally provided Tom Brady with some stability up front by making sure Mason won't be leaving anytime soon.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Herbie Teope, the Patriots gave Mason a five-year, $50 million extension on Monday. Of that $50 million, $23.5 is guaranteed, Teope reports.

Patriots signed G Shaq Mason to a 5-year, $50 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed, source tells @MikeGarafolo and me. Mason, who will earn close to $30 million over first three years of new deal, now among highest-paid guards in NFL. Key OL piece staying put. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 27, 2018

For the sake of comparison, consider that the Cowboys signed guard Zack Martin to a six-year, $84 million deal in June. Mason isn't as dominant of an inside blocking force as Martin, but he's developed into a very capable run blocker.

"Shaq has done a good job for us from the time he got here," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, per ESPN. "He came from an [option-based] offense that was quite different from ours and he adapted quickly. He did a real good job of learning new techniques. He's an athletic player and has good strength, good balance, an excellent run-blocker. He can pull, run and hit."

Patriots-Steelers 2016 AFCCG: This is still probably the most dominate play from Shaq Mason as a Patriot! Knocked Hargrave down, then bulldozed Shazier. pic.twitter.com/3isEz35bYP — Prime Bam Childress (@fearthe_beard11) August 27, 2018

Drafted in the fourth round in 2015, Mason has played in 46 games with 41 starts over the past three seasons. In 2016, he was one of Pro Football Focus' most-improved second-year guards. Last season, he graded out like a top-10 guard.

#Patriots in the top 10 of @PFF's Grades at their position through 16 weeks:



Brady: 1st

Lewis: 2nd

Develin: 3rd

Gronk: 1st

Mason: 8th

Andrews: 4th



Pats offense is pretty, pretty good. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 30, 2017

ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the extension was tacked onto the final year of his rookie deal, which means he's under contract through the 2023 season. While the Patriots might have issues on the exterior of their offensive line after the departure of Solder and the injury to Wynn, the interior of their line has a chance to develop into a real strength of the team. Reiss pointed out that center David Andrews is under contract through the 2020 season and left guard Joe Thuney is under contract through 2019, giving the Patriots some much-needed stability up front.

Just as important, it's one less impending free agent for them to worry about.