Patriots solidify offensive line, reportedly give Shaq Mason $50 million extension
Under his new deal, Mason is reportedly guaranteed $23.5 million
Since playing their last meaningful game, the Patriots have lost left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants in free agency and rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to a torn Achilles. In danger of losing starting right guard Shaq Mason in free agency after the season, the Patriots finally provided Tom Brady with some stability up front by making sure Mason won't be leaving anytime soon.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Herbie Teope, the Patriots gave Mason a five-year, $50 million extension on Monday. Of that $50 million, $23.5 is guaranteed, Teope reports.
For the sake of comparison, consider that the Cowboys signed guard Zack Martin to a six-year, $84 million deal in June. Mason isn't as dominant of an inside blocking force as Martin, but he's developed into a very capable run blocker.
"Shaq has done a good job for us from the time he got here," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, per ESPN. "He came from an [option-based] offense that was quite different from ours and he adapted quickly. He did a real good job of learning new techniques. He's an athletic player and has good strength, good balance, an excellent run-blocker. He can pull, run and hit."
Drafted in the fourth round in 2015, Mason has played in 46 games with 41 starts over the past three seasons. In 2016, he was one of Pro Football Focus' most-improved second-year guards. Last season, he graded out like a top-10 guard.
ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the extension was tacked onto the final year of his rookie deal, which means he's under contract through the 2023 season. While the Patriots might have issues on the exterior of their offensive line after the departure of Solder and the injury to Wynn, the interior of their line has a chance to develop into a real strength of the team. Reiss pointed out that center David Andrews is under contract through the 2020 season and left guard Joe Thuney is under contract through 2019, giving the Patriots some much-needed stability up front.
Just as important, it's one less impending free agent for them to worry about.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giants teammates react to OBJ contract
Whoever said money doesn't buy happiness hasn't seen video from Giants camp
-
Watt details Hurricane Harvey relief
Watt's foundation says the money raised is the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history
-
Odell Beckham signs massive 5-year deal
The contract standoff is over, and OBJ is now the league's highest-paid WR
-
Breaking down Week 3 NFL preseason
Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough break down all the 2018 NFL Week preseason...
-
NFL DFS: Best Aug. 30 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lee out for year, players blame new rule
Marqise Lee is out for the year, the Jaguars confirmed, and at least one teammate is blaming...