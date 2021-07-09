N'Keal Harry's days with the Patriots appear to be numbered, but there may be good news on the horizon as it relates to cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore and the team plan to meet with the hopes of coming to terms on a new deal before the start of training camp, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. New England is slated to begin training camp on July 27.

Gilmore, who said that he will be fully ready for training camp following a recent surgery on his quad, addressed his contract situation on Friday. A four-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore opted to skip the Patriots' mandatory minicamp. Gilmore is slated to make a base salary of $7.9 million in what is the final year of a five-year contract.

"I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out," Gilmore told NFL reporter Josina Anderson. "Every player should be paid what they're worth. That's just how it is."

Gilmore is hoping to avoid pushing for a trade and that he and the Patriots "can find some common ground and get [the contract] situated."

"I just know what I bring to the table and my style of play," he said. "Right now I'm just trying to focus on myself and make sure I'm good mentally and physically."

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and follow the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

Gilmore took notice of a recent CBS Sports HQ ranking of the NFL's 10 highest-paid defensive backs entering the 2021 season, a list that doesn't include him. The four-time Pro Bowler responded to the list rather cryptically, simply responding, "Oh ok ...." While the total value of his current contract is the 13th highest among cornerbacks, his 2021 salary is 25th among players at his position. The league's highest-paid cornerbacks -- Buffalo's Tre'Davious White and Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey -- are slated to make more than $18.2 million this season.

The 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Gilmore has tallied just under $80 million in career earnings. His current market value is $28.3 million over two years with average earnings of $14.15 million per season, according to Spotrac.

While he is on the north side of 30, Gilmore has not shown significant signs of decline. A year after recording a league-best six interceptions, Gilmore received his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He came in at No. 71 in CBS Sports NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the NFL's top 100 players.