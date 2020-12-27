The Buffalo Bills will look to solidify the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture when they visit the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The Bills (11-3) have been red-hot, winning four straight, and are coming off a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. The Patriots (6-8) have lost two in a row and had their streak of 11 consecutive postseason appearances come to an end. Buffalo is 4-0 this season against AFC East opponents.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are seven-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 46.

Patriots vs. Bills spread: Bills -7

Patriots vs. Bills over-under: 46 points

Patriots vs. Bills money line: Bills -320, Patriots +260

BUF: Over has hit in nine Bills games this season

NE: 4-0 all-time against Buffalo on Monday Night Football

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo has posted its first 11-win season since 1999, and a major reason for that is the play of quarterback Josh Allen. In 14 games, Allen has completed 351 of 511 passes for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just nine times and has a rating of 104.2. He has also rushed 96 times for 383 yards and eight touchdowns.

Also powering the offense is running back Devin Singletary. He had 84 yards from scrimmage, including 68 rushing and a TD against Denver last week. Singletary has registered 80 or more yards from scrimmage in three of the past four games. In the Week 8 meeting against the Patriots, he rushed for a season-high 86 yards.

Why the Patriots can cover

Despite that, Buffalo is not a lock to cover the Bills vs. Patriots spread. That's because New England has been in nearly every game this season and has four losses by seven points or fewer. Quarterback Cam Newton completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards and rushed for 38 yards last week at Miami. He passed for 174 yards and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Week 8 matchup against the Bills and has a 95 or better rating in three of his past four games on Monday Night Football.

Running back Sony Michel has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in two of three career games against the Bills. He has also rushed for a touchdown in two of his past three home games. In his only career game on Monday Night Football, he had a career-high three rushing touchdowns against the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2019. Last week at Miami, Michel rushed for 74 yards.

How to make Bills vs. Patriots picks

