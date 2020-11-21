The Houston Texans will take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 2-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while New England is 4-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. New England is favored by two points in the latest Texans vs. Patriots odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any Patriots vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texans vs. Patriots. Here are several NFL betting lines for Patriots vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Patriots spread: Texans +2

Texans vs. Patriots over-under: 49 points

Texans vs. Patriots money line: Houston +110, New England -130

What you need to know about the Texans

The Texans lost 10-7 to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Houston has lost three of its past four games. The Texans finished with season lows of 153 yards passing and 243 total yards. Houston came into the game ranked 31st in the NFL with 87.6 yards rushing per game, and finished with 90. Duke Johnson had 54 yards rushing in his first start of the season with David Johnson out with a concussion.

Deshaun Watson completed 20 of 30 passes (66.7 pct.) for 163 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs. He has two-plus TD passes in six of his past seven games. Watson passed for 234 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for the last meeting, a 28-22 Houston win on Dec. 1, 2019. He is aiming for his fourth in row at home with two-plus TD passes. The Texans have lost six of the last seven meetings with the Patriots and eight of 10 all-time.

What you need to know about the Patriots

Meanwhile, New England overcame the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, 23-17. The Patriots have won two in a row after snapping a four-game losing streak. Damien Harris rushed for a career-high 121 yards. He has 100-plus rushing yards in two of his past three games. He is aiming for his fifth in row with 70-plus scrimmage yards. Jakobi Meyers had five catches for 59 yards and his first TD pass last week. He has 50-plus receiving yards in his past four games.

J.C. Jackson has an INT in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with six INTs this season. Stephon Gilmore has an interception in two of his past three meetings with the Texans. Kyle Dugger had a career-high 12 tackles in Week 10. Bill Belichick has an 8-2 record vs. Houston.

How to make Patriots vs. Texans picks

