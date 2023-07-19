The New England Patriots have been linked to former Vikings star Dalvin Cook while the Pro Bowler seeks his next team. In the meantime, New England is exploring a couple of other running backs, hosting Leonard Fournette for a workout, according to NFL Media, and Darrell Henderson Jr. as well, per the Boston Herald.

Fournette, 28, is one of several former starters still unsigned ahead of 2023 training camp. Released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, he spent the last three years as Tampa Bay's primary ball-carrier, including during the team's 2020 Super Bowl run with Tom Brady.

Fournette is coming off one of his more inefficient seasons as a runner, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry in nine starts, but the former Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder remained a prominent contributor as a pass catcher, securing 73 catches for 523 yards. Earlier this offseason, Fournette notably avoided injury during a roadway incident in which his SUV caught fire while driving.

As for Henderson, the former 2019 third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played for L.A. in 2022 before being released in November. He was scooped up by the Jaguars, but did not play in a game for them. Henderson had a career year in 2021, when he recorded 864 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns. The Memphis product turns 26 in August.

The Patriots already have a potential bell-cow back in third-year man Rhamondre Stevenson, who topped 1,400 scrimmage yards in 2022. But after losing veteran Damien Harris in free agency and keeping injury-prone former Jaguars starter James Robinson for fewer than three months, New England has reportedly been considering backfield reinforcements. If one of these backs were to join the Patriots, they would likely compete with Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris for rotational duties behind Stevenson.