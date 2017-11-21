Pete Carroll: Fake FG 'would have been a really good call if we made it'

During their Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks ran one of the silliest fake field goals you'll ever see. Grady Jarrett was having none of it.

Asked about the call at halftime, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll merely said, "Look, we were trying to score, we were trying to take a shot." After eventually losing by a field goal, here's what Carroll had to say about the call after the game.

From last night, #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on the fake FG attempt: “That would have been a really good call if we made it. We saw what we wanted to do. Terrific opportunity, right where we wanted it. Defensive tackle made the better play ... he wasn't supposed to be there.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2017

Well, that would make some sense, except the situation dictated that the chance of scoring was infinitesimal.

There were seven seconds left in the first half. It was fourth down. They were on the 17-yard line. Unless Luke Willson outruns the entire defense to the end zone, the Seahawks are not getting a touchdown out of that drive no matter what. Best case scenario, he picks up a first down and there's still time on the clock to try a closer field goal. Worst case scenario -- well, you saw what happened.