Pete Carroll: Fake FG 'would have been a really good call if we made it'
Carroll defended his controversial fake field goal call at the end of the first half
During their Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks ran one of the silliest fake field goals you'll ever see. Grady Jarrett was having none of it.
Asked about the call at halftime, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll merely said, "Look, we were trying to score, we were trying to take a shot." After eventually losing by a field goal, here's what Carroll had to say about the call after the game.
Well, that would make some sense, except the situation dictated that the chance of scoring was infinitesimal.
There were seven seconds left in the first half. It was fourth down. They were on the 17-yard line. Unless Luke Willson outruns the entire defense to the end zone, the Seahawks are not getting a touchdown out of that drive no matter what. Best case scenario, he picks up a first down and there's still time on the clock to try a closer field goal. Worst case scenario -- well, you saw what happened.
