Pick Six Podcast: Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes keep making magic, pump the brakes on Bears

The Chiefs had a fantastic win against the Broncos on Monday night, but it wasn't in the same fashion that they've been winning. The Chiefs came from behind to beat the Broncos 27-23, with quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes leading the way. Mahomes has now thrown for 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero (!) interceptions a quarter of the way through the season.

Even thought Mahomes had only one touchdown on Monday, it was a big one. The TD came in the fourth quarter to narrow a 10-point Broncos lead to three, before Kareem Hunt scored the eventual game-winner. This Chiefs team has become one of the most fun teams in football to watch, and part of it is because of plays like this:

MAHOMES WENT LEFTY FOR THE 1ST DOWN!!pic.twitter.com/3l5Ld1rOeP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2018

On Tuesday's "Pick Six Podcast," Sean Wagner-McGough joins Will Brinson to talk about the game and praise Mahomes for his poise under pressure. It's something he hadn't had to showcase much as a quarterback to this point, but knowing that he can remain cool under pressure is huge for the Chiefs.

Later, Brady Quinn joins to talk about the surprising Bears and more topics. At 3-1 with Khalil Mack looking utterly dominant, it certainly looks like the Bears are going to be a problem. Quinn, however, said people should slow down on Chicago. After Brinson mentioned Mitchell Trubisky's huge game, Quinn interjected. "Was it though? Was it? I mean, when I look back and watch it Will, I see a bunch of guys running wide open. I see a decimated secondary for Tampa."

Quinn further talked about the disarray in the Tampa Bay secondary, and said that the Bears took advantage of a terrible day. "I'm not buying into the offense quite yet after watching that performance on film ... I don't think there was enough there where I saw Mitchell Trubisky challenged."

Brinson replied that "what we saw from Matt Nagy was exactly why they hired Matt Nagy in the first place -- because they wanted him to come in and not operate an offense from 1945."

Only time will tell with the Bears, but they're certainly getting better more quickly than anyone expected. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 2-0 two weeks ago, but the wheels really seem to have fallen off of the wagon with back-to-back poor performances. With the Vikings struggling, the Bears can establish themselves as a team to beat alongside Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC North, but the Chiefs and the Bears have become two of the more fun teams to watch in football for now.

You can hear the full breakdown and a wide range of reactions from Quinn by listening to the full podcast below, and subscribe to hear more analysis throughout the week. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.