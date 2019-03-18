Pick Six Podcast: How the No. 1 pick could affect the Giants' quarterback plans

Dave Gettleman told the whole world on Monday that he thinks they're wrong about Eli Manning, who he believes can still play quarterback at a high level. Whether or not Gettleman is correct, it's clear Manning is not going to be New York's quarterback for that much longer. He's 38 years old, after all.

At this moment, the Giants do not have a succession plan in place. That could all change come draft night, though, and the No. 1 overall pick could be a key part of the equation. On Monday's episode of the Pick Six Podcast, Ryan Wilson kicked things off by drafting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray for the Cardinals at No. 1 overall, and that kickstarted a discussion between Wilson, Will Brinson, and R.J. White about how the dominoes could affect the Giants' quarterback plans.

Wilson: "I think Kliff Kingsbury is now suddenly getting his quarterback. And I don't know what to do with Josh Rosen. Hopefully, the Giants come to their senses and make a bid for him." ... Brinson: "Do you think that Josh Rosen is on the Cardinals' roster in June." Wilson: "Not in June. I think he'll be there until right before the draft. Maybe on draft night the Giants will trade for him, because more and more you talk to people around the Giants, you hear they're not taking a quarterback at No. 6, which blows my mind given the current state of things over there. But maybe Josh Rosen is an option. Maybe they're going to target one in the second round." White: "It's also smoke-screen season. I wouldn't trust anything anybody says right now. This is the perfect time to throw anything out. Because if you're the Giants and you do want a quarterback, you want to make teams think that you don't want a quarterback so they don't trade over you to get him. If you're the Broncos and you're looking at a guy like Dwayne Haskins or Kyler Murray if he were to fall, you think you can trade to 8 to get him, that's fine, but if you think the Giants might get him, you have to trade up to 5 or 4. So it's in the Giants' best interest to make people think they don't want a quarterback."

The Cardinals tabbing Murray at No. 1 in the mock had ripple effects down the draft board, as it allowed the 49ers to add Nick Bosa, the top overall prospect in the draft, to form a dynamic edge-rushing tandem with the recently-signed Dee Ford. And the fun did not stop there.

