Pick Six Podcast: Making picks against the spread for all the Wild Card Weekend games

It's Wild Card Weekend and we have four games between teams that match up really well: Colts-Texans, Seahawks-Cowboys, Chargers-Ravens and Eagles-Bears. Outside of the Bears game, all the lines are three points or less, so they could really go either way.

The Eagles line, however, may be ignoring the magic of Nick Foles who, for the second-straight season, is preparing for a playoff run on a Philly team for whom he's actually the backup. We all know how that turned out last year, but the Eagles are going up against arguably even longer odds now.

On Friday's Pick Six Podcast, Will Brinson is joined by Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco and R.J. White to pick the four-game slate against the spread, using a budget of pretend money. Once it's gone, THEY'RE DONE. They guys also give out lots of betting advice, so you can get bang for your buck.

White, in particular, has some interesting advice for an extremely tight slate, saying that these home teams are by no means a lock at a line fewer than three points. Home teams struggle in that scenario, so it's definitely something to look out for in such evenly contested matchups.

The point spreads are the only way the guys can spend their budget. They can also bet over/unders, props and more.

You can hear all of that great advice and the picks too by listening to the full podcast below.