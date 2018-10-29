Pick Six Podcast: The fallout of Hue Jackson's firing and who's up next for the Browns

Hue Jackson is finally out in Cleveland, which means that it's time to start thinking about the future. The Browns already have the guy they hope is their quarterback of the future in Baker Mayfield, but with Jackson and Todd Haley out, someone has to make Mayfield into that guy. Gregg Williams is the interim coach in Cleveland, but he's a defensive-minded coach. Someone needs to work with the offense.

So, who is it going to be? In an emergency Monday "Pick Six Podcast," Brady Quinn joins Will Brinson to talk about the firing of Jackson and Haley and the fallout of those firings. One thing that Quinn notes is that Jackson could have assuaged a lot of fears about the Browns being dysfunctional due to his approachable personality, but anyone who bought into that now knows the chaos that life in the NFL can bring.

As for who's next, Quinn brings up Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, but he thinks that Riley is in a good spot at Oklahoma. Quinn then throws out names that follow the mold of Sean McVay or Matt Nagy such as Mike Groh (offensive coordinator for the Eagles) or Pete Carmichael (offensive coordinator for the Saints). Quinn even throws out Josh McDaniels.

You can hear the full breakdown of the move and the fallout below, plus you can hear some more talk about Jameis Winston's benching for Ryan Fitzpatrick and how that move affects Winston's future with the Buccaneers.

