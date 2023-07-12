The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the 60 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 in the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories. The 12-person Senior and Coach/Contributor committees separately settled on the nominees in their categories, who will now be considered in the next stage of the voting.
Although rules state that the committees can vote to advance 25 semifinalists, they are allowed to advance more in the case of tied votes for the 25th spot -- and that happened in both categories this year, according to the Hall of Fame's press release. The semifinalists in each category will now be whittled down to 12 finalists via a vote conducted by the same 12-person committees, and the results of those votes will be announced on July 27.
The 31 semifinalists in the Senior category are as follows:
- Ken Anderson
- Ottis Anderson
- Carl Banks
- Maxie Baughan
- Larry Brown
- Mark Clayton
- Charlie Conerly
- Roger Craig
- Henry Ellard
- Randy Gradishar
- Lester Hayes
- Chris Hinton
- Cecil Isbell
- Joe Jacoby
- Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
- Mike Kenn
- Bob Kuechenberg
- George Kunz
- Albert Lewis
- Jim Marshall
- Clay Matthews Jr.
- Steve McMichael
- Eddie Meador
- Stanley Morgan
- Tommy Nobis
- Art Powell
- Sterling Sharpe
- Steve Tasker
- Otis Taylor
- Everson Walls
- Al Wistert
Below are the 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists:
- K.S. "Bud"Adams Jr.
- Roone Arledge
- C.O. Brocato
- Tom Coughlin
- Alex Gibbs
- Ralph Hay
- Mike Holmgren
- Frank "Bucko" Kilroy
- Eddie Kotal
- Robert Kraft
- Elmer Layden
- Jerry Markbreit
- Virginia McCaskey
- Rich McKay
- John McVay
- Art Modell
- BuddyParker
- Carl Peterson
- Dan Reeves
- Art Rooney Jr.
- Marty Schottenheimer
- Jerry Seeman
- George Seifert
- Mike Shanahan
- Clark Shaughnessy
- Seymour Siwoff
- Jim Tunney
- Lloyd Wells
- John Wooten
In just over two weeks, we will find out which 24 of these semifinalists will advance to the finalist stage. The Senior committee can then nominate one person for enshrinement per year, while the Coach/Contributor committee can select up to three. Their election to the Hall of Fame after that point is not guaranteed, as they must still receive the requisite 80% of the vote required for Modern-Era Player Finalists to be enshrined.