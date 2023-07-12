The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the 60 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 in the Senior and Coach/Contributor categories. The 12-person Senior and Coach/Contributor committees separately settled on the nominees in their categories, who will now be considered in the next stage of the voting.

Although rules state that the committees can vote to advance 25 semifinalists, they are allowed to advance more in the case of tied votes for the 25th spot -- and that happened in both categories this year, according to the Hall of Fame's press release. The semifinalists in each category will now be whittled down to 12 finalists via a vote conducted by the same 12-person committees, and the results of those votes will be announced on July 27.

The 31 semifinalists in the Senior category are as follows:

Ken Anderson

Ottis Anderson

Carl Banks

Maxie Baughan

Larry Brown

Mark Clayton

Charlie Conerly

Roger Craig

Henry Ellard

Randy Gradishar

Lester Hayes

Chris Hinton

Cecil Isbell

Joe Jacoby

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson

Mike Kenn

Bob Kuechenberg

George Kunz

Albert Lewis

Jim Marshall

Clay Matthews Jr.

Steve McMichael

Eddie Meador

Stanley Morgan

Tommy Nobis

Art Powell

Sterling Sharpe

Steve Tasker

Otis Taylor

Everson Walls

Al Wistert

Below are the 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists:

K.S. "Bud"Adams Jr.

Roone Arledge

C.O. Brocato

Tom Coughlin

Alex Gibbs

Ralph Hay

Mike Holmgren

Frank "Bucko" Kilroy

Eddie Kotal

Robert Kraft

Elmer Layden

Jerry Markbreit

Virginia McCaskey

Rich McKay

John McVay

Art Modell

BuddyParker

Carl Peterson

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Marty Schottenheimer

Jerry Seeman

George Seifert

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

Seymour Siwoff

Jim Tunney

Lloyd Wells

John Wooten

In just over two weeks, we will find out which 24 of these semifinalists will advance to the finalist stage. The Senior committee can then nominate one person for enshrinement per year, while the Coach/Contributor committee can select up to three. Their election to the Hall of Fame after that point is not guaranteed, as they must still receive the requisite 80% of the vote required for Modern-Era Player Finalists to be enshrined.