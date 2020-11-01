The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns played the game of football in some tough weather on Sunday, as heavy wind wreaked havoc on the Week 8 matchup. Even from the first drive of this game, it appeared kicking the ball would be extremely difficult.

Derek Carr and the Raiders received the ball to start off the game, and he led the offense on a 10-play, 52-yard drive which finally stalled just outside the red zone. Jon Gruden then sent out Daniel Carlson to attempt a 41-yard field goal on fourth down, and it's probably a decision Gruden would like to have back considering the type of wind he was against.

Check out Carlson's hilarious missed field goal:

While the kind of curve this field goal experienced due to the wind was incredible, it almost looked like Carlson even tried to attempt to compensate for the weather. Looking at the kick when it came off of his right foot, it looked like the attempt was going to go wide right. Then the wind took ahold of it, and the ball hit the left upright.

This miss ended up not mattering, as the Raiders earned a 16-6 win over the Browns on Sunday. Both Carlson and Cleveland kicker Cody Parkey missed field goals due to the wind during this matchup, which was clearly out of control in Ohio.