Raiders fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. after rough outing vs. Patriots

It looks like no coordinator job in the AFC West is safe.

The latest coordinator to get the ax in that division was Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., who was fired by the team on Tuesday. The team's decision to cut ties with Norton comes just one day after the Broncos made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has already announced that assistant head coach John Pagano will fill Norton's role for the rest of the season.

"After careful thought, I have made a difficult decision to part ways with Ken Norton, Jr. as defensive coordinator," Del Rio said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for Ken as a person and as a coach, but I feel that moving John Pagano into the play-calling role will best utilize his wealth of experience. I appreciate Ken's passion and commitment to the Raiders since coming aboard and wish him the best going forward."

The decision to fire Norton already isn't sitting well with at least one player. Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin took to Twitter after the announcement and called the move "BULLS---."

Norton was let go less than 48 hours after watching the Raiders defense get lit up for 420 yards in a 33-8 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

At 4-6, the Raiders haven't lived up to expectations this season and a big reason for that is because opposing teams have been steamrolling Oakland's defense. Through 11 weeks, the Raiders are ranked 26th overall in total defense and they've also managed to set an NFL record for futility. The Raiders still don't have an interception this season, making them the only team in NFL history that's gone 10 games without recording a pick.