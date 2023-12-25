The Raiders pulled off a Christmas surprise against the Chiefs Monday and a big reason they were able to make the 20-14 upset happen is because their defense pulled off one of the wildest sequences of the NFL season.

With five minutes left in the first half, the Chiefs were holding a 7-3 lead and they appeared to be in control of the game, but that all changed in a matter of seconds. After forcing a Raiders punt, the Chiefs took over on their own 13-yard line. On a first-and-10 play, the Chiefs decided to get sneaky by directly snapping the ball to Isiah Pacheco, who then attempted to hand the ball off to Patrick Mahomes.

The trick play backfired, because the two teammates ended up fumbling the handoff. At that point, Bilal Nichols picked up the ball and ran it in eight yards for a Raiders touchdown.

Following the score, the Raiders botched the extra point after a mishandled snap, which means the touchdown only gave them a 9-7 lead. However, they would add to that lead just seven seconds later.

After the Raiders' ensuing kickoff went for a touchback, Mahomes threw an interception on Kansas City's next play from scrimmage and that pick was returned 33 yards for a touchdown by Jack Jones.

After that touchdown, the Raiders successfully converted a two-point conversion to take a 17-7 lead. With two scores in seven seconds, the Raiders tied the fastest mark for two defensive scores since 1970. The Raiders also became the first team in 11 years to get two defensive touchdowns in back-to-back weeks (They also got two defensive scores in their 63-21 win over the Raiders in Week 16).

The Raiders also became just the second team since 1970 to get a fumble return TD and a pick-six in consecutive weeks, joining the 1983 Steelers.

