Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested on DUI charges early Sunday and will not play in the Raiders' home game in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night," the team said in a statement. "The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Teamer was pulled over for speeding before the arrest, according to reported jail records, and was later released from jail.

The safety was just activated off injured reserve on Saturday and had been listed as questionable for the Week 12 game. He did participate in practice all week. The 26-year-old had not played since Week 6, when he suffered a hamstring injury against the New England Patriots.

He was suspended four games in 2020 under the league's substance-abuse policy.

Teamer went undrafted in 2019 and started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 98 tackles, one sack, three pass deflections and one interception in his career.

The Raiders are currently 5-6 and third in the AFC West as they prepare to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS).