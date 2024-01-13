It didn't take long for the NFL coaching carousel to begin spinning this offseason, and it's quickly evolved into a storyline that is rivaling the NFL playoffs itself. With available candidates such as Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick, NFL teams searching for new lead men are going to have to make some tough decisions. That's especially true for the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Saturday, NFL Media reported that the Raiders are considering pursuing Harbaugh, who just won a national championship with Michigan last Monday. However, the Raiders found an intriguing interim head coach in Antonio Pierce, who has the support of his players. In fact, Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby will reportedly request a trade if Pierce is not hired to be the full-time head coach.

Crosby's fifth NFL season was his best, as he recorded 90 combined tackles, 14.5 sacks, 31 QB hits, 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. The Eastern Michigan product has made three straight Pro Bowls, and also earned his second All-Pro selection this season.

The Raiders went 5-4 with Pierce at the helm after Josh McDaniels' dismissal, which came following a 3-5 start. Pierce's highlights include a Christmas Day upset win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, and a historic 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers the week prior.

"It's legendary," Crosby said after the Week 18 victory over the Denver Broncos, per ESPN. "When you have the right culture, a guy like A.P. that embraces the history of the Raiders, it's special. ... A ton of legends [visit] consistently because the amount of respect they have for him. So it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day."

Given the fact that Pierce grew up a Raiders fan in Compton and was a former NFL linebacker that helped the New York Giants win a Super Bowl, Pierce should be considered the favorite to win the job. However, he has other suitors, as the Tennessee Titans have requested to speak with Pierce regarding their head coach opening.