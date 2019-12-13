Raiders vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. Oakland is 6-7 overall and 5-2 at home, while Jacksonville is 4-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. Oakland is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under is set at 45.5. The Jaguars are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games. The Raiders are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Before entering any Jaguars vs. Raiders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Oakland gave up 21 unanswered second-half points last week to fall to the Titans 42-21. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passed for 263 yards and two TDs on 34 attempts -- finishing with a passer rating of 115.20. Carr has thrown for 3,105 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while running back Josh Jacobs has rushed for 1,061 yards and seven TDs. Jacobs (shoulder) is questionable for this matchup.

The Jaguars didn't look any better, falling to the Chargers 45-10 for a fifth straight loss. Quarterback Gardner Minshew went 24-of-37 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the loss, and running back Leonard Fournette was held to 50 yards on 15 carries. Jacksonville's defense gave up 314 passing yards and three TDs to Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and 525 total yards.

The Raiders have given up an NFL-worst 43 touchdowns this season. Jacksonville has allowed the second-most rushing TDs in the league at 19. The total has gone over in four of the Jaguars' last six games, and in four of their last five road games. The total has gone over in four of Oakland's last five games against Jacksonville, and in four of the Raiders' last five home games.

