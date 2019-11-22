Raiders vs. Jets prediction: How to watch, stream AFC showdown on CBS and CBS All Access

Don't look now, but the Oakland Raiders (6-4) are just a win away from tying the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) for the AFC West lead. All Oakland has to do is beat the New York Jets Sunday to set up a showdown with the Chiefs for first place in the AFC West in Week 13. The Jets (3-7) are no pushover, winning two consecutive games and scoring over 30 points in both of those wins. New York is a much better opponent than its record indicates, especially now that Sam Darnold is back to form.

Can the Raiders hold serve and find a way to continue their hot streak, or will the Jets keep up their winning streak and find a way to remain alive in the AFC playoff race? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Raiders are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race, winners of three in a row and currently the No. 7 seed in the playoff standings. Oakland is tied with the Houston Texans record-wise, but the Texans won the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Raiders are 18th in the NFL averaging 22.5 points per game and 11th in yards per game (375.7). Derek Carr has completed 72.3 percent of his passes for 2,494 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 105.2 passer rating, part of a resurgent Raiders offense that averages 6.1 yards per play (fourth in NFL). The Raiders are ninth in run offense (125.2 yards per game) and 13th in pass offense (243.5 yards per game), while ranking 21st in scoring defense (35 points per game) and 20th in yards allowed per game (368.1).

The Jets still rank last in yards per game (248.2) and yards per play (4.3) but have undergone a turnaround. New York has averaged 34 points per game over the last two weeks, upping the scoring average to 16.4 PPG on the year (29th in NFL). Sam Darnold has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and an interception the last two games, compiling a 112.1 passer rating. The Jets are 31st in the NFL in yards per carry (3.3) and rush yards per game (72.1) while ranking 31st in pass yards per game (176.1) and 30th in yards per pass (5.6). On defense, the Jets allow just 5.0 yards per play (seventh in NFL) and 332.4 yards per game (13th in NFL). New York allows 25.5 points per game, ranked 24th in the league.

Prediction

The Jets won't be a pushover for the Raiders. They have the No. 1 run defense in the league, allowing 3.0 yards per carry and 79.1 yards per game. Oakland will look to pound the football with Josh Jacobs, as the Raiders average 128.2 rushing yards per game. Where the Raiders can take advantage of the Jets is in the passing game, as Oakland averages 7.8 yards per pass and leads the NFL in completion rate (72.20%). The Jets aren't facing the Redskins passing attack this week, as their 253.3 pass yards allowed (21st in NFL) is a bit misleading.

Pick: Raiders 27, Jets 19