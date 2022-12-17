Who's Playing

New England @ Las Vegas

Current Records: New England 7-6; Las Vegas 5-8

What to Know

The New England Patriots are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium. The Patriots should still be feeling good after a victory, while Las Vegas will be looking to get back in the win column.

New England was able to grind out a solid win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday, winning 27-13. New England can attribute much of their success to RB Pierre Strong Jr., who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last Thursday as the squad lost 17-16 to the Los Angeles Rams. The losing side was boosted by RB Josh Jacobs, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New England going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Patriots are now 7-6 while the Raiders sit at 5-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New England ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season. Less enviably, Las Vegas is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 35 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Las Vegas in the last eight years.