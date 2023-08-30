NFL teams were involved in a very entertaining game of kicker musical chairs on Tuesday, as teams like the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos swung trades for new specialists. While The Athletic reported the Los Angeles Rams were involved in trade talks on Tuesday, they didn't land their new kicker until Wednesday. The team is finalizing a contract with veteran Brett Maher, according to NFL Media.

Maher was cut loose by Denver after the Broncos sent a 2024 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for their veteran kicker Wil Lutz -- an old friend of head coach Sean Payton.

The Rams cut rookie kicker Tanner Brown, who joined the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, this week. In L.A.'s three preseason games, Brown hit 2-of-4 field goals, and all four of his extra-point attempts.

Maher missed both of his two field-goal attempts in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but rebounded for Denver by hitting the remainder of his four field-goal attempts in the final two preseason games. He also hit all eight of his extra-point attempts.

Maher, who turns 34 in November, has kicked for the Dallas Cowboys and Saints. In 54 career games played, he has converted on 81% of his field goal attempts, and 95.5% of his extra point attempts.