It appears the Los Angeles Rams are shutting quarterback Matthew Stafford down for the remainder of the 2022 season, as the team announced Saturday that they had placed their starting signal-caller on injured reserve.

Stafford is technically eligible to return in Week 17, but with the Rams currently at 3-8, it would be surprising if he played again this season given the situation. The Rams' 3-8 record is tied for the worst record by a defending Super Bowl champion through 11 games. No reigning Super Bowl champion has ever started the following season 3-9.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Lions has missed two out of the Rams' last three games. Stafford was originally in concussion protocol, but is now dealing with a neck injury that caused head coach Sean McVay to rule him out for this week's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

With Stafford out, John Wolford will start at quarterback. Wolford started in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, but Bryce Perkins started in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Wolford's one start this season, he completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 27-17 loss.

The injuries continue to pile up for L.A., which will also be without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald this week as he deals with a high ankle sprain. Stafford likely finishes the season having thrown for 2,087 yards (231.9 passing yards per game), 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 2022 campaign was very different from the Super Bowl season the Rams enjoyed last year. Stafford finished third in passing yards (4,886), second in passing touchdowns (41) and 10th in completion percentage (67.2%) en route to securing the Lomabardi Trophy. Now, the soon-to-be 35-year-old will likely regroup for 2023.