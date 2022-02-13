The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. It's just the second time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will feature two No. 1 overall picks at quarterback. Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow are the headliners ahead of Super Bowl 56, but a plethora of playmakers will be on full display when the Rams and Bengals take the field. Sunday's showdown is the biggest game of the year in the NFL, and it's also one of the largest betting events in all of sports, making for plenty of opportunities when making your 2022 Super Bowl picks and Super Bowl predictions.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:



Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4.5

Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170

LAR: Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites

CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games

Why the Rams can cover

Acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford came at big price this past offseason, but the trade has paid off for Los Angeles. The Rams had sent last year's starting quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to the Detroit Lions this past offseason. Stafford responded by throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions for a rating of 102.9. In the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford completed 31 of 45 passes (68.9 percent) for 337 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-17 victory. The win also snapped a six-game losing streak to the 49ers.

Defensively, the Rams have been stellar during the 2022 NFL playoffs. A major reason for that has been the play of linebacker Von Miller, a midseason acquisition from the Denver Broncos. This postseason, Miller leads the Rams with two sacks for 13 yards and four tackles for loss. In three games, he has 12 tackles, including 10 solo, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Miller registered 50 tackles, including 33 solo, during the regular season, and also recorded 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Why the Bengals can cover

The Bengals enter the 2022 Super Bowl full of confidence after winning six of their last seven games. Cincinnati's defense has been spectacular in recent weeks, giving up 21 points or fewer in three of its last four outings. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to create havoc in the opposing team's backfield, recording 14 total sacks this season. He had 1.5 sacks in the victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, giving him at least one sack in 12 of his last 15 games.

Offensively, the Bengals feature a well-balanced attack. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd complement each other at the wide receiver position, while Joe Mixon is one of the few remaining three-down backs in the NFL. Mixon has recorded 52 carries and 13 receptions thus far in the 2022 NFL playoffs, and he's expected to be heavily involved against the Rams on Sunday.

How to make Rams vs. Bengals picks

