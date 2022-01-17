The Arizona Cardinals will visit the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs on Monday Night Football. The Cardinals (11-6) are in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2015, while the Rams (12-5) are in the NFL playoff bracket for the fourth time in five years. Each team would love to send their divisional-rival packing and advance to the divisional round.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 49.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Rams picks or NFL playoff predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Rams vs. Cardinals over-under: 49.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Los Angeles -180, Arizona +155

AZ: Cardinals are 18-6-3 against the spread in their last 27 games as road underdogs

LAR: Favorite is 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 meetings

Why the Rams can cover

Rams safety Taylor Rapp is second on the team with 94 total tackles, including 64 solo. He is tied for first on the team in interceptions (four) while swatting away five passes. Rapp has logged at least eight total tackles in five games, including two games with double-digit stops. In the Week 4 loss to Arizona, Rapp secured a season-high 12 tackles.

Linebacker Troy Reeder is currently third on the team in stops with 91. Reeder has also recorded six tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions. The Delaware product finished his regular season on a strong note. He tallied eight total tackles along with a sack in the Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. Murray has completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,787 passing yards with 24 passing scores. He has blazing speed and can force defenders to miss in the open field. Murray has added 423 yards on the ground with another five rushing touchdowns. The Oklahoma product is averaging 301.2 passing yards per game.

Running back James Conner has been a touchdown machine for Arizona. Conner finished the year tied for second in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns. The Pittsburgh product leads the team with 202 carries for 752 rushing yards. Receiver Christian Kirk is a reliable weapon for Arizona and leads the team with 77 receptions for 982 yards with five touchdowns.

How to make Cardinals vs. Rams picks

