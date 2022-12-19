For the first time since 2001, the Green Bay Packers will host the reigning Super Bowl champions at Lambeau Field. The Packers will welcome the Los Angeles Rams to town for Monday Night Football in front of a national audience. Green Bay won the last matchup against Los Angeles in 2021, and the Packers are 6-1 in the last seven regular-season meetings with the Rams. Los Angeles is 4-9 this season, with Green Bay entering at 5-8 overall and 2-2 in the last four games.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as 7.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39.5 in the latest Rams vs. Packers odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Packers:

Rams vs. Packers spread: Packers -7.5

Rams vs. Packers over/under: 39.5 points

Rams vs. Packers money line: Packers -365, Rams +285

LAR: Rams are 4-7-2 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 5-8 against the spread this season

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have a path to success on the ground against the Packers. Cam Akers has three touchdowns in his last two games, and Green Bay's rushing defense is porous. The Packers are No. 30 in rushing yards allowed (154.8 per game) and yards per carry allowed (5.0). Green Bay also struggles to rush the passer with only 24 sacks in 2022, and the Rams have a confident quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall pick was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after engineering a comeback win over the Raiders. Mayfield's 98-yard touchdown drive was the longest go-ahead drive in the final two minutes of an NFL game in the last four decades, and the Rams can work the math in their favor with the league's second-best fourth down efficiency at 76.5%.

Why the Packers can cover

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler. Rodgers ranks in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (22), interceptions (nine) and sack rate (5.37%) this season, and has 15 touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.6 in his career against the Rams.

In the backfield, the Packers have two players with more than 600 rushing yards. Aaron Jones is No. 7 in the NFL with 5.2 yards per carry this season and has 1,075 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. A.J. Dillon used 18 carries to generate 93 yards and a touchdown last week and is a punishing runner. On the outside, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has 331 yards and seven touchdowns in the last four games and ranks in the top 10 in touchdown receptions and yards per catch (16.0) for the season.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with a modest line and both teams projected to throw for more than 220 yards.

