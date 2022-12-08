The Los Angeles Rams' dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions officially could end when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles (3-9) has lost six consecutive contests and would be eliminated from the NFL playoff picture with a setback against Las Vegas. The Raiders (5-7) have gotten into the playoff race by reeling off three consecutive victories, putting them two games behind the New York Jets for the final wild-card spot in the AFC with five to play.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Raiders vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL TNF Week 14 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -6.5

Rams vs. Raiders over/under: 42 points

Rams vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -290, Los Angeles +235

LV: Raiders are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings with the Rams

LAR: Rams are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games

Rams vs. Raiders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Raiders can cover

Josh Jacobs has been on a tear, rushing for an average of 160.7 yards during Las Vegas' three-game winning streak. The 24-year-old leads the NFL with a career-high 1,303 yards and is on pace to break the Raiders' single-season record of 1,759 set in 1985 by Marcus Allen. Jacobs also is first in the league in rushing first downs (72) and tackles avoided (88).

Another player in line to set a new franchise record is Davante Adams, who is fourth in the NFL with 1,176 receiving yards. The 29-year-old wideout needs only 233 yards to eclipse Tim Brown's mark of 1,408 set in 1997. Since Week 9, Adams tops the league in targets (66) and receiving yards (664) and is tied for first in receptions (41) and touchdown catches (7). See which team to pick here.

Why the Rams can cover

With Matthew Stafford (spinal cord) on injured reserve and backup John Wolford (neck) questionable, there's a shot the start could go to the newly acquired Baker Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Tuesday.

Whomever gets the call likely will be looking in the direction of Tyler Higbee, who, with Cooper Kupp on IR following ankle surgery, is one of Los Angeles' top receiving options. The 29-year-old tight end is second on the team behind Kupp in targets (78), catches (50) and receiving yards (444). Brandon Powell led the Rams with four receptions in last week's 27-23 loss to Seattle, while fellow wideout Tutu Atwell topped the club with 48 yards on two catches. See which team to pick here.

How to make Rams vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 43 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Rams spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.