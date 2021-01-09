The Los Angeles Rams are just two years removed from a berth in the NFC title game, while the Seattle Seahawks have gone six seasons without competing for the conference championship. The NFC West rivals will meet on Saturday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Lumen Field, formerly known as CenturyLink Field, is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. Aside from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks (12-4) have few holdovers from the memorable clubs that earned back-to-back Super Bowl appearances while winning one of them.

However, the Rams have many of the same core players who reached the Super Bowl two seasons ago but came up short against the New England Patriots. Seattle is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 42 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Rams vs. Seahawks over-under: 42 points

Rams vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -160, Rams +140

LAR: Rams have covered the spread in five of their last six games against opponents with winning records

SEA: Under has hit in nine Seahawks games

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's rapid improvement on defense came in large part because of the mid-season acquisition of veteran pass rusher Carlos Dunlap, who arrived in a trade with the rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals. As it turns out, his cooperation both on and off the field meant a major contribution to Seattle's 6-2 mark down the stretch.

In a league with non-guaranteed contracts, it's a rarity for an NFL player to accept less than what he signed for, but Dunlap did just that in order to make the trade work. He accepted $2 million for the last nine games of the season, less than half the $4.59 million he was contractually owed. The deal includes a $3 million roster bonus that does not kick in until the start of next season.

It's fair to say the Seahawks have gotten their money's worth. Dunlap recorded five sacks, six tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits in eight contests.

Why the Rams can cover

Even so, the Seahawks face a daunting task against a Rams club whose top-ranked scoring defense bodes well for a long postseason run. The Rams allow a league-low 18.5 points per game and haven't yielded more than 24 in the past eight weeks.

Stalwart defensive tackle Aaron Donald, widely regarded as the NFL's top defender, collected 13.5 sacks, second in the NFL only to 15 from T.J. Watt of the Steelers. Linebacker Leonard Floyd also had 10.5 sacks for a club that ranks second in the NFL with 3.3 per game, just behind Pittsburgh's 3.5.

The offense has had bouts of inconsistency and quarterback Jared Goff sat out Sunday's game because of an injured throwing thumb that required surgery. Coach Sean McVay said Goff's status for Saturday's game is uncertain but said he was confident the club could win with backup John Wolford, who made his debut as an NFL starter against the Cardinals.

