The New England Patriots are embarking on a new era. The club parted ways with Bill Belichick, traded Mac Jones to the Jaguars, and established a new masthead headlined by head coach Jerod Mayo and personnel executive Eliot Wolf. While free agency was the first order of business for this new regime, the most important date on the offseason calendar still sits ahead with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, where the club currently holds the No. 3 overall pick.

That selection -- no matter if it's used on a specific player or traded for a collection of assets -- is the most important arrow that the club has in its quiver this offseason and likely for the next few offseason to come. Needless to say, the organization simply can't get this pick wrong, or else they'll set themselves back even further away than they already are from returning to NFL glory. As for their options with the pick, let's rank the top four options.

1. Select QB with No. 3 overall pick

The Patriots find themselves fortunate that they have the No. 3 overall pick in a draft where there are three top-flight quarterbacks in the class. Almost across the board, mock drafts have QBs being selected with each of the first three picks with USC's Caleb Williams being the presumptive No. 1 overall selection. With Williams likely out of the picture, it'll most likely either be UNC quarterback Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels that falls to the Patriots. Neither should be looked at as a consolation prize as they are both tremendous prospects, albeit with different skill sets. With that in mind, the preferred option should be for the Patriots to simply stand pat and take whomever falls to them.

The club moved on from Mac Jones and only signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency to pair with Bailey Zappe in the QB room. They need someone with a higher ceiling who also has the promise of being a true franchise signal-caller. Yes, it's fair to point out that the odds don't favor the Patriots -- or any team selecting a quarterback -- in this spot. It's far more common that these quarterback prospects flame out rather than turn into the generational players they are touted to be coming into the league, but the franchise should still take a swing. After all, it's no guarantee New England will be in this type of position again.

2. Trade down for collection of draft picks

Again, taking a quarterback is the preferred option, but if the club doesn't like who falls to them, then Wolf should get on the phone and shop the pick. New England could then seek out a deal with a QB-hungry franchise that is willing to trade up and give the Patriots a treasure trove of draft compensation to do so. The Minnesota Vikings have been a popular trade-up candidate, especially after they acquired the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Houston Texans. If they were willing to part with No. 11, No. 23, and a future first, that'd be a tempting offer for this new Patriots front office to consider. After a 4-13 season, it's clear the Patriots have more than just the hole at quarterback to fill, so collecting assets and possibly taking a second-tier quarterback at No. 11 or No. 23 (maybe J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr.?) while targeting other positions of need with those other selections could prove to be a savvy route.

3. Draft top wide receiver available

As we noted, the Patriots have needs outside of the quarterback position, which includes wide receiver. Having a truly dynamic No. 1 option at this position has eluded the franchise for years and even contributed to the derailed development of Mac Jones. While they'd be putting the quarterback position on hold, there would be excitement in some pockets of the fanbase if they opted to draft Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 3. He's been viewed as a generational prospect at the position and would instantly become New England's top option. Given how the organization has drafted this position in the past, bringing in the slam dunk/consensus top prospect would be intriguing.

4. Draft top offensive tackle available

It'd be downright shocking if the Patriots simply picked an offensive tackle at No. 3 and didn't trade down to collect more assets. That said, if we're sticking to the parameters of what they could do with this specific pick, offensive tackle is arguably their second-biggest need alongside receiver. Last season, the entire offensive line was in disarray, especially left tackle. With Trent Brown leaving in free agency and the team not bringing in a suitable replacement on the left side during that period, it would lead one to assume that it'll address it at some point during the draft. If they were to do it at No. 3, Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt could be an option along with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. With Mike Onwenu re-signed as the right tackle, a top left tackle prospect in the first round of the draft would fill a massive need, albeit not being the sexiest of selections.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.