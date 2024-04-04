A six-vehicle car crash this past weekend in Dallas led to a police search for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Rice released a statement on social media Wednesday, via ESPN, apologizing for the situation and saying he takes "full responsibility for my part in this matter:"

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

According to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, Rice has retained counsel, and his attorney released a statement on Monday.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," lawyer Royce West said, via The Dallas Morning News. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league is currently monitoring the situation.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman explained that the preliminary investigation shows someone in a Chevrolet Corvette and someone in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane, when both drivers lost control. The Lamborghini went onto the shoulder and "hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," Lowman said.

It was not initially known if Rice was present at the scene, though the police call sheet from the Dallas Morning News lists Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette involved. Police are now searching for the 23-year-old in connection with the accident, but it is unknown if he is facing charges over the crash. Rice was not mentioned in Dallas County jail records as of Sunday morning.

On Thursday, West revealed Rice was driving one of the cars in the accident at press conference in Dallas.

"Mr. Rice wants to make it certain that it is understood and appreciated that he is going to do everything in his power to bring that life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries and in terms of property damage," West said, via The Dallas Morning News. "He'll make certain that he is responsible for helping them get through that particular part of this. Don't get us wrong, we understand no one can ever bring back to a person who has been in an accident ... help them get over the memories of being in that accident."

Two drivers were given medical attention for minor injuries at crash site and two others went to the hospital for minor injuries.

Rice grew up in Texas, in the Fort Worth area, and went to college in Dallas at SMU. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Rice led the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in receiving touchdowns last season (seven) while ranking second in both catches (79) and receiving yards (938) behind Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.